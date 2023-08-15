NFL player from Plantation Alex Collins killed in Lauderdale Lakes motorcycle accident

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Alex Collins #41 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs off the field after losing 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Football fans are mourning the loss of an NFL player from South Florida who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Alex Collins was just 28 years old. A star football player in Broward County when he was attending South Plantation High who made it all the way to the NFL, Collins was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident.

Collins was driving eastbound on his motorcycle along Oakland Park Boulevard Sunday evening just after 10 p.m. when Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban, turned from the westbound lanes onto Northwest 33rd Avenue, causing both vehicles to collide.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

After leaving South Plantation High, Collins moved on to play Division 1 college football at Arkansas.

The team tweeted out Monday night, saying they are saddened by his sudden and tragic passing, and that his love for the Razorbacks was undeniable.

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

Collins was then drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, before spending several years playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Collins’ family released a statement through the Seahawks, which said, in part:

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.”

A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.