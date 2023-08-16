88º

New Miccosukee Casino to be built right off I-75

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

The Miccosukee Tribe is expanding and starting construction on the Miccosukee Service Plaza Casino along I-75 (Courtesy: The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida)

OCHOPEE, Fla. – Travelers will be able to fill up and hit jackpots at a new casino set to open this Fall.

The Miccosukee Tribe is expanding and starting construction on the Miccosukee Service Plaza Casino along I-75, at Exit 49 and Snake Road in Ochopee.

Miccosukee leaders and developers broke ground on the facility on Wednesday.

The non-smoking casino will offer up 150 slot machines in the new entertainment space.

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida first started in the gaming industry with the Miccosukee Indian Bingo Hall in 1990 and later expanded to the Miccosukee Casino & Resort in 1999.

