Developing: SWAT team surrounds house in Broward

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a one-story house with both commercial and residential use on Thursday in Broward County. Deputies were asking a woman to surrender.
The woman was in the house along the south side of West Oakland Park Boulevard, between Northwest Third and Sixth Avenues in Wilton Manors.
A witness said the woman first got in a fight with her husband and then threatened to kill everyone, but she was alone in the home.
The area is also home to the Dragon Lily Tattoo parlor and a family law practice.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.
Location