Developing: SWAT team surrounds house in Broward

A SWAT team responded to a house along Oakland Park Boulevard on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a one-story house with both commercial and residential use on Thursday in Broward County. Deputies were asking a woman to surrender.

The woman was in the house along the south side of West Oakland Park Boulevard, between Northwest Third and Sixth Avenues in Wilton Manors.

A witness said the woman first got in a fight with her husband and then threatened to kill everyone, but she was alone in the home.

The area is also home to the Dragon Lily Tattoo parlor and a family law practice.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

Location