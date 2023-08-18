81º

Miami Seaquarium: Captive orca Lolita dies

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Lolita, the captive orca long held at Miami Seaquarium, has died, officials confirmed Friday. o

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Miami Seaquarium announced on Friday that the beloved captive orca Lolita, also known as Tokitae, died of a renal condition.

The announcement:

Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively. Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon...from what is believed to be a renal condition. Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.

