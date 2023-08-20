Deputies arrest 3 suspects after pursuit in Broward

Deputies arrested Deandre Archer, left, Nolito Lopez, right, and a teenager on Saturday morning in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Deputies arrested three suspects, including a teenager, after a police pursuit related to a boat burglary on Saturday morning in Broward County.

The boat burglary was at about 3:30 a.m., in the area of the Hidden Harbour Marina, at 2315 NE 15 St., in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies followed the burglars, who fled in a silver Lexus southbound on Interstate 95. A BSO helicopter and police dogs tracked the suspects near the intersection of Pembroke Park Road and Southwest 30 Avenue in Pembroke Park.

Deputies identified the two adults as Nolito Lopez, 20, and Deandre Archer, 19, who turns 20 on Monday. The trio stands accused of burglary conveyance, grand theft, resisting, and petit theft.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.