Hialeah’s fire rescue dive team grows to 48

HIALEAH, Fla. – A group of newly hired Hialeah Fire Rescue divers trained on Wednesday in a pool that is about 12 feet deep and there were mannequins.

Fire Chief Willians Guerra said the city has more than 50 bodies of water, so he was grateful that Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo understood the need.

“With all the bodies of water that we have canals and lakes heaven forbid, we need it but we are going to have a team ready,” Bovo said.

Guerra said Bovo will be allocating city funds for more equipment and training for the 48 members of the dive team and hopefully hire more divers.

“Our goal is to have 60, 20 across three shifts,” Guerra said.