Police: Woman shot by husband in Miami Gardens

A man is accused of shooting his wife during an argument Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after they say a man shot his wife Thursday morning at their home.

The shooting was reported around 6:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Northwest 185th Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a Black female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they discovered that the victim and her husband had gotten into an argument before he shot her.

They said he then fled the scene on a gray moped.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a local hospital. Her condition has not yet been released.

No other details about the shooting were immediately known.