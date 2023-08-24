Police: Woman shot by husband in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after they say a man shot his wife Thursday morning at their home.
The shooting was reported around 6:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Northwest 185th Street.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a Black female suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said they discovered that the victim and her husband had gotten into an argument before he shot her.
They said he then fled the scene on a gray moped.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a local hospital. Her condition has not yet been released.
No other details about the shooting were immediately known.