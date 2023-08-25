Aventura man accused of molesting girl, 8, at condo pool

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 23-year-old Aventura man surrendered to police Thursday after authorities accused him of molesting a girl at his condominium pool in July.

Jonathan David Taitz faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge over the July 20 incident at the Turnberry Isle North Tower condominium, located at 19707 Turnberry Way, police said.

Aventura police allege that at around 5:30 that evening, Taitz took the 8-year-old girl towards the bridge area of the building’s pool, which concealed them from others and touched the girl’s genitals over her swimsuit despite pleas for him to stop.

Authorities didn’t specify whether Taitz knew the girl.

An arrest report states that Taitz’s mother and attorney accompanied him as he turned himself in Thursday morning. He did not give a statement to police.

He was being held without bond, pending another court hearing, in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Friday afternoon, according to jail records.