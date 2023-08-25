Miami woman celebrates 105th birthday with loved ones

MIAMI – A Miami woman celebrated her 105th birthday with family and friends on Thursday afternoon.

Ruth Klein was surrounded by her loved ones at the Mirabelle Senior Living Center, located at 7400 SW 88th St.

Klein, an active resident at Mirabelle, celebrated the iconic day with a huge party!

Family members of Klein say she is vibrant and doesn’t let her age hold her back.

Often referred to as the “hero of Mirabelle,” residents and staff alike are often in awe of her vitality and spark.

Loved ones told Local 10 News that Klein is never one to miss a party and loves to attend as many events as possible.

They also said she is an avid swimmer and loves to get in the water.

While at her party, Klein was seen holding a newborn, who she said is her 29th great-granddaughter.

She also told Local 10 News “It’s worth being 105 for this.”

Local 10 viewers are encouraged to wish her a belated happy birthday in the comment section below. You can also view her birthday celebration in the video at the top of the page.