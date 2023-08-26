FIU students fear ‘creepy’ man stalking women in Miami-Dade’s University Park

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a stalker who has been targeting students at Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives warned students that three women reported they saw a man looking at them through the windows of their on-campus apartments at University Park.

“It’s just unfair that I have to inconvenience the way I live because there is a creepy weirdo on the street,” said Hailey Hoiner, an FIU student.

The documented incidents of voyeurism and stalking were between midnight to 5:30 a.m., from July 3 to this Thursday, according to FIU police officers.

“I hope they do something to get some more security here and make it safe for us students,” said Mason Hoiner, an FIU student.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 911, FIU police at 305-348-2626, or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 to remain anonymous.