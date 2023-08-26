Pembroke Pines shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition, authorities say

Police investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured in Pembroke Pines Saturday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 10 a.m. near the 600 block of Southwest 68th Terrace.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers said after arriving at the scene they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said fire rescue personnel treated and transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert in critical condition.

A Local 10 News crew spotted a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle at the scene of the shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue car was at the scene of a shooting in Pembroke Pines. (WPLG)

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the victim’s identity or condition has not been released.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined at this time.