Police: Man practiced law without a license as part of a fraud in Miami-Dade

Alessandro Nicola De Luca was in custody of corrections on Friday night in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A 49-year-old man was practicing law without a license as part of a fraud, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

After detectives arrested Alessandro Nicola De Luca, correctional officers booked him on Thursday night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

De Luca was facing two counts of organized fraud of $50,000 or more, two counts of grand theft, and two counts of practicing law without a license, records show.

De Luca remained at TGK on Friday night after a judge set his bond at $45,000 and placed a Nebbia hold, which allows the court to require the funds not to be related to illegal activity.

The judge also ordered De Luca to wear a GPS monitor during his pre-trial release on house arrest, records show. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Carmen Cabarga is set to preside over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.