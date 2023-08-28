BSO Fire Rescue chopper crashes in Pompano Beach

An air rescue chopper crashed Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Video posted to Facebook shows smoke coming from the helicopter before it starts going around in circles and then crashes to the ground.

According to BSO, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to a local hospital.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed that one person was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Dixie Highway is currently shut down between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

