86º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

BSO live-saving helicopter that crashed touted ‘state-of-the-art technology’

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Reporter/Digital Producer

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – In 2020, BSO Fire Rescue introduced its new upgraded EMS rescue helicopters with Local 10 getting an exclusive look at the twin Eurocopter EC135s branded as “Firestars.”

The helicopters were retrofitted around the life-saving emergency equipment they carry, and it’s not just defibrillators and heart monitors.

The Firestars also feature state-of-the-art rescue equipment on the outside of the aircraft, such as the Night Sun searchlight and the Fleer camera.

On Monday, one of the helicopters crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, killing two people, including the captain of the helicopter, Terryson Jackson, and another person who was inside the building; that person has not yet been identified.

The FAA confirmed that it will investigate the cause of the collision, along with the NTSB, which will be in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michelle F. Solomon is a multi-platform producer/reporter for Local10 and is the podcast producer/reporter/host of the station's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and producer of Local10.com's DigiShorts.

email

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter