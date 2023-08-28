BSO live-saving helicopter that crashed touted ‘state-of-the-art technology’

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – In 2020, BSO Fire Rescue introduced its new upgraded EMS rescue helicopters with Local 10 getting an exclusive look at the twin Eurocopter EC135s branded as “Firestars.”

The helicopters were retrofitted around the life-saving emergency equipment they carry, and it’s not just defibrillators and heart monitors.

BSO’s new EMS rescue helicopters feature some of the most advanced lifesaving equipment currently available to treat and find individuals in emergency situations. Check them out in this exclusive @WPLGLocal10 feature! pic.twitter.com/RSom1Y4iwR — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 24, 2020

The Firestars also feature state-of-the-art rescue equipment on the outside of the aircraft, such as the Night Sun searchlight and the Fleer camera.

On Monday, one of the helicopters crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, killing two people, including the captain of the helicopter, Terryson Jackson, and another person who was inside the building; that person has not yet been identified.

The FAA confirmed that it will investigate the cause of the collision, along with the NTSB, which will be in charge of the investigation.