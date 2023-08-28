86º

Tourist arrested at Miami Beach hotel after woman accused him of abusing her

Police officers arrest Casablanca Hotel guest

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Police officers arrested David Hurtado on Friday at a hotel in Miami Beach, and he appeared in court on Monday, records show. (MDCR)

MIAMI – A 35-year-old tourist was at the Metrowest Detention Center on Monday west of Doral after a woman accused him of physically abusing her in Miami Beach, records show.

Police officers arrested David Alexis Hurtado, who was born in La Cisterna, Chile, at about 10:35 p.m., on Friday at the Casablanca Hotel, at 6345 Collins Ave., records show.

The woman told police officers she was in a rental car with Hurtado when he stopped the car along Alton Road, punched her, and sexually abused her, records show.

Hurtado told a detective in Spanish that he and the woman had been arguing when the conflict escalated into a physical fight, according to the police arrest report.

Hurtado is facing charges of sexual battery and battery, and a bond court judge set his bond at $26,500, Miami-Dade County inmate records show.

