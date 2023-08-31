86º

Police: Man arrested after shooting at car with 2 children inside

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Vehicle shot at during road rage incident in Pembroke Pines. (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A road rage incident led to gunfire in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Sheridan Street near the intersection of Pine Island Road in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, the victim was driving east on Sheridan Street when he cut off the suspect’s vehicle.

That’s when the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Alion Ter Louw-Heflin, opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, police said.

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy witnessed the shooting and pulled over the suspect a short distance away, near the intersection of University Drive and Pembroke Road, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police officers arrived to arrest the suspect and take him to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Mail Jail.

The victim, who also had two children in the car, pulled over after the shooting. Nobody in the car was injured by the gunfire, police said.

