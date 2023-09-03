Family of man killed in fatal crash after police chase disputing what officer say happened

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of a man who was accused of committing a theft which led to a fatal car crash are disputing what authorities say happened.

According to police, the suspect allegedly tried to rob a woman at a gas station Thursday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Officials began to pursue the man, but police said they eventually stopped the chase for safety reasons.

The suspect ended up losing his life when his car slammed into a tree on Northwest 58th Street and 15th Avenue.

Despite police reports, that man’s family members said they completely deny those claims.

The suspect’s family members said they believe police were pursuing the wrong man.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by authorities.