Florida teen accused of killing 6-year-old girl, injuring 19-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy stands accused of recently killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring her mother and a 19-year-old man in central Florida.

Police officers arrested Nico Brown on Saturday for the drive-by shooting on Aug. 29, that killed Alahliyah Hashim, 6, and Isaiyah Wright, 19, in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Alahliyah was inside her home, in the living room, near the intersection of Poppy Avenue and Raleigh Street in Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, according to police.

Brown’s juvenile record was not public. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.