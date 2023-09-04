83º

Police: 3 injured during shooting in Lauderhill

Broward Health treats 3 injured

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Three people were injured during a shooting on Monday morning outside of Lallo’s, a Trinidadian restaurant and party venue that had closed at midnight, in Lauderhill, police said.

Police officers found a man and a woman injured at about 12:20 a.m., at 1400 N. State Road 7, and another victim at the Florida Medical Center, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

A man suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, a woman suffered a wound to the shoulder, and a third victim suffered a wound to the front of the head, according to Sgt. Parys Thomas, a spokesman for the department.

The three victims were admitted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, and detectives were investigating the shooting, according to Thomas.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

