Broward College president abruptly resigns, but board not accepting resignation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The president of Broward College would like to resign from his position.

According to the Miami Herald, Gregory Haile sent a resignation letter to the board of trustees.

Haile has been the school’s president since 2018.

His decision comes one month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed several conservative members to Broward College’s governing board.

The board, however, did not initially accept Haile’s resignation.

It’s yet to be seen whether they will find a replacement or try to get Haile to stay on as president.