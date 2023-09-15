Driver accused of checking to see if bicyclist was alive before fleeing scene of Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday night shortly after he fled the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 207th Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Roberto Delahanty Bowe struck the bicyclist with his 2007 Toyota 4Runner as the victim was riding in the right outside lane of Northwest 207th Street near 28th Avenue.

Miami Gardens police said the victim fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries, “including a large piece of skin that had been torn off his back.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel performed CPR on the victim before transporting him to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The arrest report does not state whether the victim succumbed to his injuries, however jail records show that Bowe faces one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to his arrest report, Bowe initially stopped his SUV after he struck the victim and got out of his vehicle to check whether the bicyclist was still alive.

Police said Bowe admitted to detectives that he got back into his SUV and fled the scene before calling a friend once he got home and telling that friend that he had been involved in a crash and needed to call 911.

Police said the friend then called police and provided officers with Bowe’s name and address.

According to the report, officers arrived at Bowe’s home to find his SUV parked in his driveway. Police noted the SUV had damage on the front passenger side and there was a piece of the victim’s shirt and a large piece of skin under the hood of the vehicle.

Bowe was questioned at the Miami Gardens police station before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

As of Friday afternoon, he remained at the jail on a $10,000 bond.