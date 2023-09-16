Police: Woman pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman was injured after being pistol-whipped during an armed robbery attempt in Hialeah Saturday, according to police.

It happened at 1:45 p.m. Saturday near the 7700 block of West 28th Avenue.

According to Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, of the Hialeah Police Department, the victim was transported to Palmetto General Hospital after being struck by the armed robber with a pistol.

Authorities said is still undetermined if the armed robber discharged his gun during the incident.

Rodriguez said the armed robber fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim’s identity or age has not been released, nor has additional information about the possible suspect or incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.