WATCH: Black bear raids family fridge for ice cream in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. – A black bear was caught on camera having a late-night snack at a family’s home in Naples this week.

It started when the family had forgotten to shut their garage, and in an attempt to close the door on a cellphone app, they kept receiving an error message.

After reviewing video surveillance inside their home, the family noticed a black bear helping itself to some coffee-flavored ice cream.

The bear was opening the freezer and then tossing frozen pizza and hamburger patties to the side and going in for the ice cream.

Konrad Umpenhour, who lives at the home, said he didn’t blame the bear for going after the delicious ice cream.

“It was coffee-flavored ice cream with boba in it. It’s from Trader Joe’s and it’s really good,” he said.

Kurt Umpenhour, the owner of the home, told reporters that he was in complete shock after watching the video.

“The hair on my neck stood up. We were just violated by a bear. But who doesn’t want ice cream before bed?” he asked.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Local 10 News that if bears don’t find a food source in a neighborhood, they’ll move on to another.

Officials said black bears need to eat 20,000 calories per day and are advising others to lock up their garages.