Miami-Dade police arrest 2 suspects, victim in triple shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested two suspects Wednesday in a triple shooting that took place in northwest Miami-Dade the day prior.

They would soon announce the arrest of one of the victims.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 65th Street.

They said the shooting likely stemmed from a road rage incident a few days earlier.

Video showed a man in a red headwrap hiding behind a dumpster and shooting a rifle after he is shot at from a group of men in an SUV.

“You can see that some of them hang outside of the window and open the door, and they open fire toward the people that were standing there,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said.

Moments later, a woman is seen placing one of the guns on the ground. Around the same time, the men were being treated for their injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said 36-year-old Kelvin Jackson and 36-year-old Christopher Green started shooting from the vehicle.

Jackson and Green are now both facing several charges that include attempted murder after the victim told police he’d been involved in a road rage incident a few days earlier and realized the men had returned looking for him.

When he noticed the suspect’s vehicle driving up and down the street, he armed himself with his gun and returned fire, hitting one man in the arm, Jackson in the leg twice and hitting Green in the ankle and knee.

Police said the victim, 28-year-old Delonyte Gause, is also facing charges, including felon in possession of a firearm.

While Jackson and Green have been arrested, the search continued Wednesday for the driver who took off moments just after the shooting.

Jackson is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center while Green remained at JMH.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.