Several people detained after SWAT team, detectives execute search warrant at Miramar home

Sky 10 over Miramar SWAT team outside home on morning of Sept. 20, 2023.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Several people were detained Wednesday morning after the Miramar Police Department’s SWAT team and detectives executed a search warrant at a home, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the search of the home, which is located along the 2100 block of Southwest 118th Avenue, was in relation to a fraud investigation.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Further details about the investigation were not immediately released and police did not confirm how many people would possibly be facing charges.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

