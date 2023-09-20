Surveillance video released of fatal hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Wednesday of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred over the summer.

According to authorities, the crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. July 29 in the 2700 block of Northwest 97th Street.

Police said the vehicle, a dark-colored Chevy Silverado, was heading north on 27th Avenue, approaching 97th Street, when it struck a man, identified as Cadestin Saintcyr, 60, who was crossing the street.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene after the crash without trying to help the victim or call 911, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported Saintcyr to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died days later on Sept. 2.

Anyone with information about the crash or identity of the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.