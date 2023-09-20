Woman shot longtime girlfriend at Hollywood hotel, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 23-year-old Miami Gardens woman shot her longtime girlfriend at a Hollywood hotel Monday and police arrested her soon after, according to arrest documents obtained by Local 10 News on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 6:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 2620 N. 26th Ave., just north of Sheridan Street, according to police.

Police said several witnesses, including the victim, called 911 to report what happened. The report states that one witness saw the victim fall out of the driver’s side door of her Nissan Maxima after she was shot.

The victim, who was shot in the chest and back, pointed the witness towards Takya Forcer as the person who shot her, police said. She was later taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The witness, after speaking with officers, went to the Marathon gas station at 2547 Sheridan St. and saw Forcer there. By that point, police said she had changed clothes.

Police said the witness went back to the hotel to inform officers, who would go to the gas station and arrest Forcer.

According to the report, Forcer claimed that she and the victim had been in a romantic relationship for roughly a dozen years and had had ongoing arguments since checking into the hotel Sunday.

Police said Forcer’s girlfriend had tried to leave the hotel, but Forcer got into the Maxima and began struggling with the victim.

Forcer, who apparently was wearing a black jacket and ski mask at the time, claimed she saw her girlfriend reach for an area where she is “known to keep a gun,” grabbed the gun first and said it “accidentally went off,” the report states.

Police said Forcer, who also goes by the name “Riciya Coffie,” told detectives that her girlfriend told her to “take the gun and run.”

The report states Forcer removed her jacket and ski mask, as well as the gun’s magazine, and threw them as she walked south on 26th Avenue. Police said they later found the items near Oakwood Hills Park, on the way to the gas station.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Forcer was being held without bond in Broward’s Paul Rein Detention Facility on charges including attempted murder, according to jail records.