1 injured in shooting at Hollywood hotel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a shooting that was reported Monday morning at a hotel.

According to police, the shooting was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of North 26th Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found one victim who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Local 10 News crew was outside the La Quinta later in the morning as police blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Police also had a person of interest in custody.

It’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or just outside of the hotel.

Some hotel guests were temporarily kept from accessing their rooms.

No other details were immediately released.

