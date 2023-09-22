VIDEO: Hialeah police seek suspect in deadly hit-and-run

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police released photos and video Friday of the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash the weekend prior.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday east of the intersection of North River Drive and Northwest 36th Street, near the Miami International Airport, police said.

Police said the driver of a four-door sedan hit and killed a 33-year-old woman walking along the road.

Surveillance video shows the driver exiting an offramp from the Airport Expressway onto Northwest 36th Street when he or she hits the woman, stops for less than a minute, turns on his or her hazard lights, then drives off westbound on Northwest 36th Street, into Miami Springs.

Still of suspect vehicle:

Still of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash. (Hialeah PD)

Police didn’t provide information on the suspected make or model of the vehicle, but said it was likely to have front-end damage.

Hialeah police urged anyone with information to call them at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.