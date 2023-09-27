81º

South Florida man recovering after being bitten by rabid otter

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

JUPITER, Fla. – A Jupiter man is recovering after he was bitten by a rabid river otter while he was feeding ducks at a pond.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that the otter who bit Joseph Scaglione, 74, tested positive for rabies and has been euthanized.

“Looked up, no hawk, look back down, and there was a brown head sticking up over the bank of the pond. And at first, I didn’t know it was an otter, but then I realized that’s an otter,” said Scaglione.

Scaglione is now being treated for rabies.

Visit the FLDOH website for more information on rabies.

