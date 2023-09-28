Deputies ID suspect who fired shots at woman after snatching her necklace at Lauderdale Lakes gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced the arrest of a man Thursday who is accused of snatching the necklace of a woman and then firing multiple rounds at her in Lauderdale Lakes nearly three months ago.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the incident was reported around 6 p.m. on July 2 at the RaceTrac gas station at 4697 N. State Road 7.

BSO released surveillance video on July 25 that showed a man, who deputies identified as Eric P. Williams, 34, of Fort Lauderdale, buying an item inside the gas station, exiting the store and then walking back to his vehicle that was parked in front of a gas pump.

After the victim pulled into the gas pump behind the man, Williams approached her while pointing a gun at her and demanded that she empty her pockets, according to Grossman.

Moments later, deputies said Williams snatched the chain from her neck, got back in his car and fled to a nearby neighborhood.

According to investigators, the victim followed Williams, but at one point, surveillance video showed him stopping his car, exiting the vehicle and firing multiple rounds at the woman’s car before getting back in his car and driving away.

Authorities said the gunfire didn’t hit the woman or her car, and no other victims were injured in the incident.

According to BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis, investigators with the BSO Robbery Unit, in coordination with BSO V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives made contact with Williams, and he was taken into custody on unrelated narcotics charges on Sept. 20.

While detained, Williams admitted to his involvement in the armed robbery incident that occurred in July, St. Louis said.

As of Thursday, Williams was being held without bond in the BSO Main Jail.

He faces two narcotics charges and a slew of other criminal charges related to the armed robbery shooting incident.

Grossman said the victim is “lucky to be alive.”

She also suggested, “If you ever find yourself in this situation as a victim of a robbery at a gas station, a convenience store, wherever it is, do what the suspect says, give him your money, your valuables, whatever they’re asking for because it is not worth your life.”