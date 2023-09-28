‘F--- that, I’m going to take the baby’: Man accused of Miami kidnapping attempt

MIAMI – Police arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday after they said he tried to kidnap a child in downtown Miami and slapped a woman who was with the child.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Dionis Triana began accosting the victims as they were walking near the county’s Stephen P. Clark Government Center, located at 111 NW First St., just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said he screamed “F--- you” at them and continued to argue and scream profanities as they walked on by.

The report states that when the victims stopped, a witness told Triana to “leave them alone because they had a small child,” leading Triana to walk away.

But police said he came back, walked up to them and yelled “F--- that, I’m going to take the baby then,” and then tried to grab the child.

Police said Triana, of southwest Miami-Dade, then slapped a woman who was with the child in her face. The report doesn’t specify her relationship to the would-be kidnapping victim.

A security officer working at county hall saw what happened and tried chasing Triana but couldn’t catch up to him, the report states.

A city police officer later located the suspect in the 100 block of Southeast Second Street, near the Ultramont Mall and arrested him on attempted kidnapping and battery charges.

Triana, who was already out on bond on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and battery, was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $11,500 bond Thursday, according to jail records.