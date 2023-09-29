BSO: Woman threatens man with baseball bat for cutting line at Wawa air pump

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Delray Beach woman faces a felony charge in Broward County after deputies said she wielded a baseball bat at a gas station and threatened a man with it after accusing him of cutting in line at its air pump, according to an arrest report released Friday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office report, the incident happened Monday at the Wawa at 3601 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Christine McKinney, irate over apparently being jumped in line as she tried to fill her tires, got out of her car and began cursing at the man, then reached into her car and pulled out a pink baseball bat, Deputy Sean Weissman wrote.

McKinney, 55, then “raised the bat aggressively, walked toward him and said, ‘If you don’t move your car, I will use this,’” Weissman wrote.

The man told deputies he jumped back into his car with his wife out of fear for his safety. According to the report, McKinney, holding the bat, lurked around the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle trying to coax the man into coming back out.

Deputies said after the man indicated he wished to press charges, deputies took McKinney into custody and found the pink bat inside her vehicle.

A Broward judge found probable cause to charge McKinney with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and ordered she have no contact with the victim, not return to the Wawa and not possess any weapons or ammunition.

Judge Gary Farmer is overseeing her case. Court records show no hearings scheduled as of Friday.

She was no longer listed in Broward jail records as of Friday.