More charges could come in Hollywood ‘peeper’ case

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – More charges could be coming in the case of a 27-year-old man accused of being a “peeping Tom” in Hollywood.

McKenzie Elijah Hoosier, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested on a loitering/prowling charge and was out of jail as of Tuesday.

One couple has come forward, sharing more than a dozen surveillance videos over the span of three nights showing the alleged “peeping Tom” in action.

“He came three nights in a row,” said homeowner Andac Yildirin. “And he’s just watching. He’s taking videos. It was so creepy.”

Hollywood Police said they found Hoosier hiding in nearby bushes after Yildirin confronted him.

Yildirin said he didn’t realize this had been going on until his wife happened to scroll through surveillance videos on her phone and saw a man walking by in the middle of the night.

He was spotted again the second night and by the third they were “on guard.”

Other neighbors say the case is prompting them to take action.

“Yes, I’m concerned and I am gonna take some deterrence,” neighbor Ben Danisi said. “I’m gonna put some extra cameras up here.”

Similar incidents have happened in Weston and Tamarac.

Hollywood police offered tips on how to stop similar suspects: