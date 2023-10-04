Robbers rush Hollywood BJ’s Wholesale Club, then pepper spray worker

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A group of warehouse store robbers in Hollywood were caught on camera getting aggressive so they could make a quick getaway.

It all happened Aug. 27 at the BJ’s Wholesale Club at 4000 Oakwood Blvd., in the Oakwood Plaza shopping center south of Stirling Road.

Video stills show the four storm the store and then one of the robbers, a woman, uses pepper spray on a worker who was trying to stop them.

The suspects then took off and left the store with merchandise.

“Obviously it’s it’s very disturbing when we hear this, because, of course, we don’t want to see anybody hurt, anybody injured and especially in this case, they were pepper sprayed, which is not a good feeling,” Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

Police say they have identified a person of interest and are working with other agencies to identify similar cases.

“For those who are committing crimes in our city, it’s important to know that our detectives aren’t just letting these crimes sit around,” Bettineschi said. “It’s important that they want to bring justice to the victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.