Atopic dermatitis linked to IBD

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The most common type of eczema could increase a person’s risk of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Lamet said a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania found that inflammation and immune factors associated with atopic dermatitis was linked to IBD in both children and adults.

“I think particularly people who suffer from atopic dermatitis, if they start having gastrointestinal symptoms, that should put up a little red flag and maybe it should be investigated for inflammatory bowel disease,” he said.

Lamet said previous research showed that people with IBD are at higher risk of other inflammatory conditions including heart disease, asthma, and autoimmune diseases.

FALL FAVORITE OFFERS MULTIPLE HEALTH BENEFITS

When it comes to supporting healthy skin, look no further than a fall favorite.

Pumpkin is a superfood that’s low in fat and calories and packed nutrients including vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

Pumpkin also contains potassium which research suggests may help decrease blood pressure, and pumpkin may also help you maintain a healthy weight.

“It’s going to have more fiber, it’s going to slowdown that rate of digestion, so it’s going to keep you fuller longer. It’s also going to stabilize the blood sugars because when we have fluctuations in our blood sugars that’s what causes those hunger cues to occur,” said Beth Czerwony, a registered dietician with Cleveland Clinic.

The pumpkin seeds are high in zinc and vitamin E, two nutrients that have been shown to be beneficial for people with diabetes.

