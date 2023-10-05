Program helps women consolidate healthcare needs

Women in the United States generally live long and healthy lives, but they still face serious health issues and barriers to healthcare access.

MIAMI – Women in the United States generally live long and healthy lives, but they still face serious health issues and barriers to healthcare access.

That’s why UHealth recently launched a one-stop Women’s Health and Wellness program to improve access to coordinated care.

“The goal of this program is to kind of streamline and integrate multi-disciplinary care here at the University of Miami to give members of our community easier, faster more integrated access to the services so that you get more of your healthcare needs met,” said program director Dr. Morgan Shane.

She said patients are guided by a nurse coordinator who helps women access preventive screenings, diagnostic assessments and referrals to specialists.

DISCRIMINATION LINKED TO OBESITY RISK

Discrimination could have a negative effect on someone’s health.

A new study published in the journal Nature Mental Health looked at the experiences of more than 100 people.

Researchers found that those exposed to discrimination had increased cravings for unhealthy foods.

The experience led to stress-induced weight gain.

Researchers concluded that discrimination affects communication between the brain and gut.

DRIVING RISKS AMONG OLDER ADULTS WITH ADHD.

Older adults with ADHD may be at higher risk for car accidents compared to adults without the disorder.

The results of a new study involving Americans ages 65 and older with ADHD suggest that inattention and impulsivity associated with the condition can impair cognitive function and driving abilities.

The authors say the findings indicate a need to improve the diagnosis and clinical management of ADHD among older adults to promote safe mobility and healthy aging.