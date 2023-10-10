Kidnapped girl escapes after assailant crashes while molesting her, Hollywood police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A North Carolina man is facing multiple felony charges in South Florida after police said he kidnapped a girl from outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle.

She was able to flee after her 44-year-old kidnapper crashed as he molested her while driving, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday.

According to the report, the girl, wearing a school uniform, had run away from home Thursday and made it to the CVS Pharmacy at 900 S. State Road 7 when a man, later identified as Shane Lee Taylor, grabbed her by the arm and forced her into the front seat of his SUV.

While the girl’s age was redacted from the report, it appears she was 12, based on Taylor’s charges.

Police said Taylor, of New Bern, North Carolina, began driving and told the girl he was taking her to a police station and began searching for the address to the FBI’s Miramar field office.

During the drive, Taylor asked the girl if she was “wearing a wire” and started touching and “frisking” her, the report states, and “scoffed” at her when she told him she did not consent.

The victim told detective that Taylor drove past the building, did not stop, “went through a lot of neighborhoods” and the two eventually drove back towards Hollywood, police said.

As Taylor drove the girl, he fondled her vagina and breasts, police said. Driving along Hollywood Boulevard with his hands down the victim’s shirt, Taylor crashed near North 28th Avenue after he apparently ran a red light, the report states.

She took the opportunity to flee and went to the Shell gas station at 2800 Hollywood Blvd. and called police just after 7:45 p.m.

The victim would later tell detectives that “once she was inside of (Taylor)’s vehicle, she knew he was going to harm her,” calling him a “stupid douchebag pedophile.”

“She waited for an opportunity to escape and was provided that opportunity when the crash occurred,” Hollywood police Detective Ryan McKirchy wrote in the report.

After responding to the crash scene, police took Taylor into custody. He told officers he wanted an attorney, but while doing so, made several statements to police denying the accusations, including “all I was trying to do was help her.”

Police said he admitted to taking her to the FBI building.

“So I was taking her down here and she made accusations and stuff, saying that she ran away five times and the police keep putting her back with her parents,” Taylor told detectives, according to the report.

A Broward County judge later found probable cause to charge Taylor with two counts of kidnapping a minor under 13 and committing sexual battery, one count of sexual battery of a victim between 12 and 17, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim aged 12 to 15, plus a battery charge and a traffic citation for disobeying a red light.

Taylor, who told detectives he comes down to Florida for work, was being held without bond at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach as of Tuesday.