Emergency radio traffic provides glimpse into Miami police shooting

MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing following a police shooting that occurred in Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

The Figueroas, a mother and daughter who routinely walk along Northwest 60th Street, told Local 10 News the shooting was a surprise in a normally quiet area.

“It’s usually very calm in here,” said Maria Figueroa.

Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez reviewed emergency radio transmissions from the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in an area flanked by two schools: Miami Edison Senior High and iTech, Miami’s Mega Technology Magnet School.

Miami-Dade Public Schools said no students or employees were involved in the shooting.

Investigators remain tight-lipped about who was involved in the shooting and the events that led up to the gunfire.

Police have simply said that it was a police-involved shooting in which one armed suspect died and another was taken into custody.

Police also said that specific details are being withheld because “it is vital that the integrity of the investigation is preserved.”

Per an existing memorandum of understanding, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deadly use of force case.

Agents collected evidence and witness interviews, telling Local 10 News on Thursday that the case remains active.

Anyone with video or information about the shooting is urged to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.