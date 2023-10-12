Police: Suspect killed in Miami police shooting

MIAMI – A man was shot and killed in an incident with Miami police officers on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

It happened in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street at approximately 5 p.m.

According to authorities, one armed suspect was killed and a second was taken into custody.

Investigation ongoing after fatal police-involved shooting in Miami. (WPLG)

No details were released regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The identity of the suspect who was killed has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.