Netanyahu shows Blinken photos: ‘A baby, an infant, riddled with bullets’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken two photographs in front of reporters during their public meeting on Thursday.

Blinken said there was plenty of evidence of the “depravity” of Hamas, and told reporters he saw images of “a baby, an infant, riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded, young people burnt alive in their cars.”

Israel continued air strikes in the Gaza Strip. Blinken said there was an effort to secure the safe passage of civilians out of Gaza.

A Palestinian child wounded in Israeli strikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields — something that is not new, something that they have always done — intentionally putting civilians in harm’s way to protect themselves, so that’s one of the basic facts that Israel has to deal with,” Blinken said adding that they also addressed the humanitarian needs and people living in Gaza.

Blinken said he had a message to Israel from the U.S.: “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to.

“We will always be there by your side.”

Palestinian children wounded in Israel strikes are brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

