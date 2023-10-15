War in Israel impacting South Florida residents in many different ways

MIAMI – Many families in South Florida with ties to Israel are feeling the impact of the ongoing war, with so many waiting to hear from their loved ones while others are joining the fight in their homeland.

The war is only escalating as those affected are just beginning to digest what has happened.

Ofer Krespi’s ex-girlfriend attended the Nova Music Festival near the Gaza border.

“It’s the first time terror hit me so close,” he said.

She was later found dead after Hamas militants attacked.

“Burning their bodies, cutting their heads off, those good people, I just don’t understand how you can kill someone who is such an angel,” said Krespi.

Former South Florida resident Rotem Alima spoke to Local 10 News from the West Bank.

A friend of hers, Maya Puder, also attended that festival.

“We do know that she was able to get to a safe room,” Alima said.

Reporting from CNN revealed Hamas militants discovered those bomb shelters where the party goers were hiding and threw grenades inside.

“There are times that you realize what’s happening and you realize it’s real life, and then there’s other times where you’re like, I’m living in a horror film, like this isn’t real,” said Alima.

As the violence continues to unfold, some like South Florida realtor Joe Brikman now heading there to do whatever they can to help.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t have a country, then what else do we have?” said Birkman. “And if we don’t have the unity of all the Jewish people together, then what else do we have?”