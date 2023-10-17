Surveillance video released of subject fleeing scene after NW Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a person running away from the scene of a fatal shooting earlier this year.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 6900 block of Northwest 21st Court around 9:15 p.m. on April 12 after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Police said they found the victim, identified as Nathan Holloway, 46, lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

“Through investigative means, detectives learned the victim was outside the residence when the unknown subject approached him on foot, produced a firearm, and shot several times,” a news release from MDPD stated. “The subject then fled on foot, entered a vehicle and left the area.”

No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the MDPD Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.