5 people displaced after fire erupts inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two adults and three children were displaced from their home in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning after a fire broke out, first responders confirmed to Local 10 News.

The fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Northwest 17th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

Neighbors told Local 10 News photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier that nine people lived at the home, however firefighters confirmed that five people were displaced, including one adult who was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Firefighters did not disclose why that person was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.