Lockdown lifted at elementary school

MIAMI, Fla. – A school was placed on lockdown Wednesday as a precautionary measure after police say a man was found shot nearby.

Liberty City Elementary was put on lockdown after Miami Police received a call at 11:30 a.m. about a person shot nearby.

Officers responded to 1713 NW 70 St., where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries; he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There was an active scene at Northwest 17th Avenue and 70th Street but about 12:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Schools Police reported the lockdown had been lifted.

Police say that they believe the shooting did not happen at that location; there is no word on any suspect information.

