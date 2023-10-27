Police: Victim shoots 2 people who confronted him at Miramar gas station, killing 1

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting was reported late Thursday night at a Chevron gas station, located at 3100 S University Drive.

According to police, the victim was involved in an altercation inside the gas station with one of the subjects, and then went outside to pump gas.

Police said the man was then confronted by both subjects, one of whom pulled out a gun.

(WPLG)

But the victim was also armed and shot both subjects before jumping in his car, fleeing the scene and then calling police, authorities said.

Police said the two subjects also got into their vehicle and fled the scene before coming into contact with officers in the area of Pines Boulevard and South University Drive in Pembroke Pines, where Fire Rescue was called.

Both subjects were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police said the subject who pulled out a gun on the victim died at the hospital, while the other, who was shot in the arm, survived.

Police confirmed that no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.