Driver sought following fatal hit-and-run on 595 in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 595 claimed the life of one pedestrian Thursday night and authorities said they are looking for the driver responsible.

The crash occurred just east of Nob Hill Road in Davie just after 10:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the victim was struck by a dark-colored BMW and the driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The incident led to the temporary closure of all lanes on the highway.

The driver’s vehicle is described as a 2015-2018 dark-colored BMW, which is missing its front right fog light, front right headlamp, front right grill and has general damage to the right front of the vehicle, according to FHP.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the victim involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident or vehicle involved in the crash is urged to contact Corporal Bryan Estevez at 954-308 5926 or the FHP Bureau of Criminal Investigations & Intelligence at 850-617-2283.