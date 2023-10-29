78º

2Lives Foundation awards scholarships to UM students in name of slain journalist Steven Sotloff

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Amid the ongoing hostage crisis in the Middle East, there was a touching tribute Sunday to American-Israeli journalist Steven Sotloff, who was killed after being kidnapped by ISIS nearly a decade ago.

During halftime at Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game, the 2Lives Foundation awarded two students with journalism scholarships to the University of Miami in Sotloff’s name.

It’s one of the ways his parents are keeping his legacy alive.

Sotloff was from Pinecrest and was working as a freelance journalist in Syria before being kidnapped and killed in 2013. He was just 31 years old.

