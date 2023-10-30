Israel-Hamas war: Fighting intensifies in Gaza, hostage rescued, Biden acknowleges antisemitism

WASHINGTON – Israel announced on Monday night the rescue of Private Ori Megidish, who was among the more than 200 people held captive by Hamas on the Oct. 7 attack.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reported militants in Syria, some with the support of Iran, are also attacking the Golan Heights. There were also clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces' flares light up the night sky in northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During a news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas was still using civilians as human shields. He also said he would not be agreeing to a cease-fire or resigning.

“The only thing that I intend to have resigned is Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

President Joe Biden and his administration vowed to fight antisemitism and continue to send aid to Israel and Ukraine amid the ongoing wars.

President Joe Biden’s administration acknowledged dealing with an increase in antisemitism in the United States and reported sending more weapons shipments to Israel and aid.

“Not a single civilian has to die but Hamas is preventing them from leaving,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in central Israel, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, sent a message to the students who felt the increase of antisemitism.

“We are tracking these threats closely,” Jean-Pierre said. “We are thinking of you and will do everything we can.”

Related stories