Bicyclists in ski masks hurl words of hate outside Parkland synagogue

PARKLAND, Fla. – On Saturday morning after Chabad services, a group of senior congregants from Kol Tikvah were leaving the Parkland synagogue when bicyclists hurled words of hatred.

“A few individuals in ski masks rode by on bicycles and yelled ‘death to Jews,’ said Andrew Rader, the president of Kol Tikvah congregation.

“They may have been teens, we don’t know, but whoever they were they did something very hurtful.”

Rader said the masked bicyclists were riding along University Drive, so they never went inside the property, but they did unleash nasty, verbal threats loud enough to be heard.

“Without being face to face, it’s a lot easier to be hurtful to other people. You may not recognize the harm that you’re doing, but you’re doing it anyway,” said Rader.

There may be video of the individuals doing the same thing at another location nearby but that hasn’t been confirmed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Antisemitism is undoubtedly on the rise following the escalating conflict in Israel.

“Kol Tikvah as well as most of the Jewish community is crushed by what is going to the innocent Palestinians in Gaza but Hamas has to be crushed,” said Rader.

A week ago, Local 10 News showed video of a man hurling profanities at Jewish people outside of synagogues in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood.

“It’s turned to Jewish hatred around the world but very much so in this country,” said Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz who attends Kol Tikvah. Moskowitz says antisemitic attacks have hit a troubling peak since the Hamas-oed violence sparked in Israel.

“Here in the United States, we’d like to feel like we’re free of these kinds of things but antisemitism is coming back bigger and stronger than ever and we at Kol Tikvah and we as we Jewish community are going to stand strong and be vigilant against these kinds of activities,” said Rader.

He has a message to those responsible.

“We will find out who you are and we will not brook antisemitism in our neighborhood and in our country,” he said.

Any with information is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477 with any information.